UrduPoint.com

PPPP Chief Condoles Demise Of Veteran Journalist Khalid Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PPPP chief condoles demise of veteran journalist Khalid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of well-known journalist Khalid Chaudhry.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, he said that Khalid Chaudhry had fought a historic struggle for the democracy and freedom of press.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Democracy Family

Recent Stories

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

16 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

24 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

53 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

1 hour ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.