PPPP chief condoles demise of veteran journalist Khalid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of well-known journalist Khalid Chaudhry.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, he said that Khalid Chaudhry had fought a historic struggle for the democracy and freedom of press.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.