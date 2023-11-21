PPPP chief condoles with Khalid Maqbool

(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and offered condolences on the demise of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and offered condolences on the demise of his mother.

During the conversation, he said that the death of a mother was a great shock for the children.

May Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.