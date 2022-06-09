PPPP chief expresses grief over death of Dr Amir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Member National Assembly Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, he said that Dr Amir Liaquat's services in the field journalism and politics would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.