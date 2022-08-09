PPPP chief felicitates athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in Javelin throw at the Common Wealth games in the United Kingdom.

In a facilitation message issued here by the party secretariat, he said that Arshad Nadeem has made the country and the people as well proud by winning the gold medal.

"The country and the nation are proud of such youth. He prayed for more successes for Pakistani athletes in future."