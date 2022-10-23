PPPP chief pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid rich tribute to the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

In his message on her death anniversary, he said that her struggle was for the nation and democracy.

"There is a history of sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto. She courageously fought against powerful dictators and usurpers of the time, he said.

Asif Zardari said there is no match of this bravery in the political history of the world. She led the people's struggle for the restoration of democracy and the constitution while enduring unbearable tyranny for democracy and the people.

Asif Zardari said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment is the realization of the dream of the Mother of Democracy. Begum Nusrat Bhutto taught patience and reconciliation in politics, which is one of the best sources of inspiration for us.