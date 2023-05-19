PPPP chief strongly condemns suicide attack near convoy of Sirajul Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack near the convoy of Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq in Balochistan.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said the planners of the suicide attack should be arrested and brought to justice.

He expressed good wishes for the JI chief and prayed for the speedy recovery who were injured in the attack.