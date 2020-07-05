PPPP invites application from aspirants of party ticket in GB polls

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Farhatullah Babar said the PPPP had invited application from the aspirant party candidates for Gilgit Baltistan elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Farhatullah Babar said the PPPP had invited application from the aspirant party candidates for Gilgit Baltistan elections.

The applications should reach House No 8, street 19, F-8/2, Zardari House Islamabad by July 1, 2020, said a press release.

The application should be addressed to the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.

A bank draft of Rs. 15000 against Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should also be attached to the application.