PPPP invites applications for reserved seat in GB polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar has invited application from the aspiring candidates for the party ticket for the reserve seats for women and technocrats in the Gilgit Baltistan elections.

The applicants should submit their applications by September 28 at Zardari House Islamabad, said a press release.

A bank draft of Rs. 15,000 against the President PPPP should also be attached with the application.