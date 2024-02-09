PPPP Ismail Rahu wins PS-72 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Muhammad Ismail Rahu has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-72, Badin-V by securing 39,849 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ameer Hassan of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 24296.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.09 %.