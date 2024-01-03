PPPP leader Palwasha Khan calls for national unity, end to hatred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPPP) leader Palwasha Khan on Wednesday called for a collective effort to foster national unity and end hatred in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she emphasized the need to eradicate hatred from the country and advocated for a compassionate approach to resolving internal conflicts.

During the press briefing, she urged political parties that are hesitant about participating in elections to openly declare their intentions.

She stressed the importance of political transparency and encouraged a candid discussion about the aspirations of such parties.

Highlighting the potential consequences of discussions surfacing before the elections, she expressed concerns about the aftermath. She called for addressing these issues before February 8, advocating for peace, security, and the preservation of lives in the country.

PPPP leader reiterated her party's commitment to national interests and outlined the party's Primary focus on providing employment opportunities for the people, emphasizing the initiation of a unique Benazir Income Support Program.