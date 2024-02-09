PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-33 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Hassan Ali Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-33, Naushahro Feroze-II by securing 60,617 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rizwan Ahmed of , Independent, who bagged votes 2791.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.32 %.