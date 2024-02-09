PPPP M. Farooq Awan Wins PS-33 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Hassan Ali Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-33, Naushahro Feroze-II by securing 60,617 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rizwan Ahmed of , Independent, who bagged votes 2791.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.32 %.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz wins PP-156 election1 minute ago
-
Ghazali Saleem Butt of PML-N wins PP-146 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt wins PS-81 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Anjum Aqeel wins NA-46 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-95 election11 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman of PML-N wins PP-148 election21 minutes ago
-
Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N wins NA-118 election21 minutes ago
-
PML-N Anjam Aqeel wins NA-46 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Ikram-Ullah Khan wins PS-22 election21 minutes ago
-
Ghazali Butt wins PP-146 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sahid Thaheem wins PS-44 election31 minutes ago
-
Faisal Ayub of PML-N wins PP-168 election31 minutes ago