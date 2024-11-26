PPPP SG Expresses Grief Over Srinagar Highway Tragedy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic martyrdom of Rangers and Police personnel on Srinagar Highway.
In a statement from the party secretariat, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the families and colleagues of the martyred soldiers, highlighting that their sacrifice in protecting citizens’ lives and property will always be remembered.
Nayyar Bukhari condemned the attack on the Rangers, terming it an unforgivable act of terrorism. He urged the authorities to track down the perpetrators who drove their vehicle into the Rangers and bring them to justice without delay.
Nayyar Bukhari demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the criminals behind this heinous act. He urged strict measures to prevent such attacks in the future.
He criticized the misuse of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's resources and authority, stating that the province’s resources are being recklessly exploited to spread unrest and chaos.
Nayyar Bukhari also offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred Rangers personnel and prayed for patience and strength for their grieving families.
He reaffirmed his party's commitment to standing against terrorism and protecting the lives of citizens.
