ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint Top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, detailed consultation was held on the country's political situation.

The delegation paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the measures taken regarding public welfare in the budget despite the economic difficulties.

The delegation includes Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.