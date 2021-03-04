PPPP wins 7, PTI 2, MQM-P 2 seats of Senate from Sindh

The Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) came on top in the Senate elections from Sindh by winning seven seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) clinched two seats each here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) came on top in the Senate elections from Sindh by winning seven seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) clinched two seats each here on Wednesday.

The polling in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh began at 9:00 a.m., which continued until 5:00 p.m. without any break to elect eleven Senators including seven on General seats, two on Technocrat and two on Women seats.

While announcing the Senate elections results, Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) and Returning Officer (RO) for Senate Elections Ejaz Anwar Chohan said that a total of 167 votes were casted out of 168 votes in the Senate elections in the Sindh Assembly (Polling Station).

He said that in the category of Women PPPP's Palwasha Mohammd Zai Khan and Khalida Ateeb of MQM-P were elected in the Senate elections.

While on the seats of Technocrats Farooq Hamid Naek of PPPP and Saifullah Abro of PTI were declared elected.

Ejaz Anwar Chohan said that on the General seats of the Senate PPPP had won five seats, PTI and MQM-P got one seat each.

He said PPPP's Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, Taj Haider, Shahdat Awan and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, PTI's Mohammed Fesal Vawda and MQM-P's Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari won the elections on the general seats.

He said the Senate elections' process completed today without any untoward incident.

The Returning Officer said the elections continued in the smooth process and all the lawmakers voted in good environment.