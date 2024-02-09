PPPP wins NA-223 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Candidate Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-204 Khairpur-III by securing 1,12,249 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Moazzam Ali Khan, who bagged 87,501 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 43.52 percent.