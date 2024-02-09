PPPP's Abdul Hakim Baloch Wins NA-231 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-231 Malir-III by securing 43,634 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Khalid Mehmood Ali, who bagged 43,245 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.71 percent.
