ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-231 Malir-III by securing 43,634 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Khalid Mehmood Ali, who bagged 43,245 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 38.71 percent.