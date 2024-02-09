PPPP’s Abdur Razzaq Raja wins PS-86 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Abdur Razzaq Raja has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-86 Malir-III by securing 15,017 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Khalid Khan of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) who bagged 3,359 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 39.34%.