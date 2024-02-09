PPPP’s Ali Hassan wins PS-41 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Ali Hassan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-41 Sanghar-II constituency by securing 63,750 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Qazi Shams-ud-Din of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 62,118 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.96 per cent.