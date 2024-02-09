PPPP’s Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar wins PS-21 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-21 Ghotki by securing 63,758 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ghulam Ali Abbas of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan who bagged 29,273 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.33%.