PPPP’s Arbab Amer Aman-Ullah wins PS-70 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Arbab Amer Amn-Ullah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-51, Badin-3 by securing 44126 votes.

According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hasnain Ali Mirza of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 36861 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.18 %.