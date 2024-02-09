PPPP’s Arbab Amer Aman-Ullah Wins PS-70 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Arbab Amer Amn-Ullah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-51, Badin-3 by securing 44126 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hasnain Ali Mirza of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 36861 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 49.18 %.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s Sahid Thaheem wins PS-44 election1 minute ago
-
Faisal Ayub of PML-N wins PP-168 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP’s M. Taimur Talpur wins PS-51 election1 minute ago
-
PML-N candidate Arshad Malik wins PP-200 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Babar Hussain wins PP-208 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election11 minutes ago
-
Irfan Shafi Khokhar of PML-N wins PP-167 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Khawaja Salman wins PP-153 election11 minutes ago
-
JUI-P Ghulam Dastagir Badeni wins PB-34 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Arif Khan Mehar wins PS-8 election21 minutes ago
-
PML-N Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election21 minutes ago
-
Malik Asad Ali of PML-N wins PP-160 election31 minutes ago