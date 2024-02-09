PPPP’s Awais Qadir Wins PS-23 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Awais Qadir Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-23, Sukkur - II by securing 69,266 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Iayyat Ullah of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 21137.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.15 %.
