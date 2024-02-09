PPPP’s Azra Fazal Pechuho wins PS- 36 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Azra Fazal Pechuho has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-36, Shaheed Banazirabad- I by securing 75866 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mir Bhawal Khan Rind of Independent, who bagged votes 16228.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.69 %.