PPPP’s Azra Fazal Pechuho Wins PS- 36 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Azra Fazal Pechuho has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-36, Shaheed Banazirabad- I by securing 75866 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mir Bhawal Khan Rind of Independent, who bagged votes 16228.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.69 %.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Raja Khuram Shehzad Nawaz wins NA-48 election9 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sardar Parvez Iqbal wins PP-294 election9 minutes ago
-
Sabtain Raza wins PP-274 election9 minutes ago
-
Malik Asad Ali wins PP-160 election19 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Irfan Ali Laghari wins NA-227 election19 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Agha Saraj Khan Durrani wins PS- 9 election29 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman wins PP-148 election29 minutes ago
-
Amir Talal Khan wins NA-178 election29 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Abdul Rauf Khosa wins PS- 4 election29 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hafiz Farhat Abbas wins PP-157 election29 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Khalid Ahmed Khan wins NA-198 election29 minutes ago
-
Three held for gas decanting39 minutes ago