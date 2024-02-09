PPPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wins NA-196 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-196 Shehdadkot-I by securing 85,370 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan candidate Nasir Mehmood, who bagged 34,499 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 34.89 percent.
