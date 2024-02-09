(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Adil Altaf Und has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-13 Larkana-IV constituency by securing 89,662 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Naseer Muhammad of of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 4,028 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.64 percent in the constituency.