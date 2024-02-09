PPPP’s candidate M. Yousaf Baloch wins PS- 84 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Yousaf Baloch has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-84, Malir -I, by securing 25,348 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Zain ul Abideen Kolachi, an Independent Candidate, who bagged 13,37 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.55 %.