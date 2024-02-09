PPPP’s Candidate wins PS-49 seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Syed Sardar Ali Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-49 Umer Kot-I constituency by securing 50,204 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Khizar Hayat of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 23,492 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.2 per cent in the constituency.