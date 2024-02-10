PPPP's Candidate Zahoor Ahmed Buledi Wins PB-25 Election
Published February 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Zahoor Ahmed Buledi won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-25, Kech by securing 9,099 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jan Muhammad of NP who bagged 4,895 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 22.11 percent.
