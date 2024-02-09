PPPP’s Faqir Sher Muhammmad Wins PS- 54 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Fakir Sher Muhammad has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-54, Tharparkar-III, by securing 69,088 votes.
According to the unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Arbab Togachi Fawad of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged votes 34,413.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 68.54 %.
