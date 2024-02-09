(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Farrukh Ahmad Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-24, Sukkur-III by securing 41,235 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mubin Ahmad of the Independent, who bagged votes 19,622.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 36.82 %.