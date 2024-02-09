PPPP’s Faryal Talpur Wins PS-10 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Faryal Talpur has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-10 Larkana-I by securing 85,917 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Kifayatullah of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 18,475 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.92%.
