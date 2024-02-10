ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Ghazanfar Ali Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-255, Rahim Yar Khan-I by securing 42,996 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Syed Muhammad Masood Alam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 37,613 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 51.59 percent.