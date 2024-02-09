(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-223 Badin-II by securing 1,15,681 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Muhammad Hassam Mirza, who bagged 79,152 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 49.75 percent.