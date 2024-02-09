ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-223 Badin-II by securing 1,15,681 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Muhammad Hassam Mirza, who bagged 79,152 votes.

Talking to APP after his victory, Chandio said even 15 political parties altogether could not compete with his party in the elections.

He vowed to deliver up to the expectations of the voters and gave credit of his success to the party’s positive steps taken for the welfare of masses.

Chandio said he would work towards strengthening the bond with people in order better serve them.

