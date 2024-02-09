PPPP’s Halaar Wassan wins PS-27 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Halaar Wassan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-27 Khairpur-II by securing 91,131 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Sharif Buriro of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 10,734 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 48.33%.