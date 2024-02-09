Open Menu

PPPP’s Halaar Wassan Wins PS-27 Election

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 05:50 AM

PPPP’s Halaar Wassan wins PS-27 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Halaar Wassan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-27 Khairpur-II by securing 91,131 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Sharif Buriro of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 10,734 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 48.33%.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party From PS-27

Recent Stories

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

33 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

1 hour ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

6 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

6 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

6 hours ago
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

6 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

6 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

7 hours ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

7 hours ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

7 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan