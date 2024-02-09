PPPP’s Imdad Ali Pitafi wins PS-59 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Imdad Ali Pitafi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-59 Tando Allahyar-II by securing 62,771 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Mohsin of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 29,325 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.34%.