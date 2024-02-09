PPPP’s Imdad Ali Pitafi Wins PS-59 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Imdad Ali Pitafi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-59 Tando Allahyar-II by securing 62,771 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Mohsin of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 29,325 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.34%.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muhammad Abdul Salam wins PK-58 election12 seconds ago
-
Wasim Qadir wins NA-121 election15 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Murtaza Khan wins PK-53 election17 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Sikander Ali Shoro wins PS-78 election24 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Sagid wins PS-85 election10 minutes ago
-
Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal wins PP-203 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Sultan-e-Rum wins PK-09 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Taj Muhammad wins PK-35 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Khalid Khan wins PK-62 election10 minutes ago
-
Shah Abu Tarab Khan Bangash wins PK-93 election10 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N wins PP-15830 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed wins PK-49 election40 minutes ago