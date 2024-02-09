(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Irfan Ali Laghari has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-227 Dadu-I by securing 104,013 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Liaqat Ali Jatoi, who bagged 93,956 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.66 percent.