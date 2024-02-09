ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Jam Abdul Karim Bijar has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-229 Malir-I by securing 55,732 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Qadir Bakhsh, who bagged 21,841 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 45.62 percent.