PPPP’s Jam Khan Shoro Wins PS- 60 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Jam Khan Shoro has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-60, Hyderabad-1 , by securing 37,538 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ayaz Latif Paligo of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 6,922 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 38.76 %.
Recent Stories
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP's Syed Rafi Ullah wins NA-230 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali wins NA-34 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-47 election3 minutes ago
-
Noor Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-47 election3 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mirullah Baksh Talpur wins PS- 69 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ahad Ali Shah wins NA-33 election3 minutes ago
-
Minister commends peaceful election process, urges acceptance of results4 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Ali Malkani wins PS- 74 election4 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Israr wins PK-68 election4 minutes ago
-
MQM's Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee wins NA-232 election4 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Faqir Sher Muhammmad wins PS- 54 election13 minutes ago
-
Jamat -e- Islami's Azaz ul Mulk wins PK-17 election14 minutes ago