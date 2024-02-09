PPPP’s Jam Khan Shoro wins PS- 60 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Jam Khan Shoro has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-60, Hyderabad-1 , by securing 37,538 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ayaz Latif Paligo of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 6,922 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 38.76 %.