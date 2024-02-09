PPPP’s Jam Shabbir wins PS-42 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Jam Shabbir Ali Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-42 Sanghar-III constituency by securing 58,383 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jam Nafees Ali Khan of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 47,999 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.5 per cent.