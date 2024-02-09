Open Menu

PPPP’s Jam Shabbir Wins PS-42 Seat

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PPPP’s Jam Shabbir wins PS-42 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Jam Shabbir Ali Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-42 Sanghar-III constituency by securing 58,383 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jam Nafees Ali Khan of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 47,999 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.5 per cent.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party From PS-42

Recent Stories

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

16 minutes ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

35 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

53 minutes ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

6 hours ago
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

9 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

10 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

15 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

15 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan