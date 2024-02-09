PPPP’s Jamil Ahmed wins PS-11 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Jamil Ahmed has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-11, Larkana-II by securing 41,158 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Kazim Ali Khan of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 20,807 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 36.55%.