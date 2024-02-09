PPPP's Khalid Ahmed Khan Wins NA-198 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Khalid Ahmed Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-198 Ghotki by securing 1,20,259 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Abdul Haq alias Mian Mitha, who bagged 90,629 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.16 percent
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP's Irfan Ali Laghari wins NA-227 election3 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Agha Saraj Khan Durrani wins PS- 9 election10 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman wins PP-148 election10 minutes ago
-
Amir Talal Khan wins NA-178 election10 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Abdul Rauf Khosa wins PS- 4 election10 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hafiz Farhat Abbas wins PP-157 election10 minutes ago
-
Three held for gas decanting20 minutes ago
-
PMl-N's Nadeem Abbas Rabaira wins NA-135 election20 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election20 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Anwer Taj wins NA-24 election21 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Malik Ghulam Habib wins PP-154 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Farrukh Ahmad wins PS- 24 election30 minutes ago