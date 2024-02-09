ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Khalid Ahmed Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-198 Ghotki by securing 1,20,259 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Abdul Haq alias Mian Mitha, who bagged 90,629 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.16 percent