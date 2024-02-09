PPPP’s Khurram Karim Soomro wins PS-67 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Khurram Karim Soomro has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-67, Tando Muhammad Khan-II, by securing 51,886 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Qadir Bakhsh Magsi, Khadim-e-Sindh, who bagged vote 16,602.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.61 %.