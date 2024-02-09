PPPP’s Liaquat Ali Askani wins PS-111 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Liaquat Ali Askani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-111, Keamari-I, by securing 29,396 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Amjad Iqbal Afridi, who bagged 7,743 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 42.99 percent.