PPPP’s M. Ali Malkani wins PS- 74 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Muhammad Ali Malkani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-74, Sajawal-II, by securing 83,900 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Sattar, an Independent Candidate who bagged vote 14,259.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.32 %.