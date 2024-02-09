PPPP’s M. Arif Khan Mehar Wins PS-8 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Muhammad Arif Khan Mehar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-8, Shikarpur-II by securing 64016 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abid Hussain of Jamiat Ulmah–e–Islam Pakistan (JIP) who bagged 51869 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 62.97 %.
