PPPP’s M. Taimur Talpur Wins PS-51 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Muhamad Taimur Talpur has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-51, Umerkot-3 by securing 58,958 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Irshad Dost Muhammad of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 27,725 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48 %.
