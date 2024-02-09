PPPP’s M. Taimur Talpur wins PS-51 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Muhamad Taimur Talpur has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-51, Umerkot-3 by securing 58,958 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Irshad Dost Muhammad of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged 27,725 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48 %.