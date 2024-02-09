PPPP’s Mahmood Alam Jamot wins PS- 87 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP),Mahmood Alam Jamot has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-87, Malir-4 , by securing 19,220 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Taus Khan, who bagged vote 7,703.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 44.79 %.