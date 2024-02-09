PPPP’s Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman wins PS- 57 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) candidate Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-57, Matiari-II, by securing 52,175 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Jalal Shah of Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged vote 44,873.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.80 %.