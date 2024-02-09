PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman Wins PS- 56 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-56, Matiari-I, by securing 72,178 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Naseer Ahmed, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), who bagged vote 35,432.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.77 %.
