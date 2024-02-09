PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP), Malik Sikandar Khan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-79, Jamshoro -III , by securing 42,959 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Changhaz Khan, Independent Candidate, who bagged vote 7,849.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 45.85 %.